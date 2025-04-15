Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Short Interest Up 250.0% in March

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Conrad Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:CNRD opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.40. Conrad Industries has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

Featured Stories

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

