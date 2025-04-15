Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Short Interest Up 250.0% in March

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Conrad Industries Trading Up 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:CNRD opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.40. Conrad Industries has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Conrad Industries Company Profile
