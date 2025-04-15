Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 277.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,575 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.40% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.07 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 83.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

