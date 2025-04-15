ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 152.1% increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

LON:CTEC opened at GBX 256.80 ($3.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 211.80 ($2.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 288.80 ($3.81). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 251.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 237.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConvaTec Group

In other news, insider Karim Bitar sold 436,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.38), for a total value of £1,117,931.52 ($1,474,065.82). Insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.09) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

