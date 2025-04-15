COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDPFree Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 813.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,247,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,283,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,621,000 after purchasing an additional 590,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,099,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,916,000 after purchasing an additional 335,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,139,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares in the last quarter.

CDP stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is 99.19%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

