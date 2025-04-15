Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on VTMX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

NYSE:VTMX opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.10). Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 88.52% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 442,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

