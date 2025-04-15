Covestor Ltd Has $56,000 Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Covestor Ltd cut its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 26.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Franklin Electric stock opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $485.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.53%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,281.14. This trade represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

