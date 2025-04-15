Covestor Ltd Has $70,000 Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CRH were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Norges Bank bought a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,245,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,345 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CRH by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,788,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,868 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in CRH by 4,264.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,034,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,714,000 after buying an additional 1,010,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 32,560.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 951,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,053,000 after buying an additional 948,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.83.

CRH Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.21. The company has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. CRH’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

