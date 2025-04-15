Covestor Ltd Lowers Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Doximity were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. QSV Equity Investors LLC increased its position in Doximity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QSV Equity Investors LLC now owns 60,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Doximity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Doximity by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCS. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.72.

Doximity Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This trade represents a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.