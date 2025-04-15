Covestor Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 195.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JOBY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,673,338.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,661,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,464,387.90. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,275,793 shares in the company, valued at $190,104,420.77. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 832,073 shares of company stock worth $5,885,469. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

