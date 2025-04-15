Covestor Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $24,576,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $274,024.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,682.25. The trade was a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

UniFirst Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $174.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.00. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $149.58 and a 52-week high of $243.70.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

