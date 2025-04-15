Covestor Ltd Sells 170 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,058,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 96.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,674,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $244,063,000 after acquiring an additional 823,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $65,175,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,716,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,503,000 after acquiring an additional 488,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 312.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 574,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,012,000 after acquiring an additional 434,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE stock opened at $126.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.68.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $50,254.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,008.40. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,920. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

