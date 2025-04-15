Covestor Ltd Sells 825 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Covestor Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 392,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 145,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 686.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 159,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -44.42, a PEG ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insider Activity

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.09 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,238.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,381,903.70. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 3,156 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $76,028.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,498.72. This trade represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,860. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SGRY. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.