CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 7,479 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,365,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,244,000 after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,046,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,221,000 after buying an additional 39,316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 525.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,212,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,574,000 after acquiring an additional 329,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,679,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,058,000 after acquiring an additional 46,106 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $206.01 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.65 and a 12 month high of $245.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.01 and its 200 day moving average is $227.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

