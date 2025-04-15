CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9,594.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 944,060 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

AVUS opened at $87.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.03. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $102.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

