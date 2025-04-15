CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.0 %

MCD opened at $316.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.66 and a 200-day moving average of $299.09.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock worth $8,461,400 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.