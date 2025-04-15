CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,266,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 55.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,906,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

LMT opened at $475.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.60.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

