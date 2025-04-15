CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 10,280 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,536,000 after purchasing an additional 194,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,567,000 after buying an additional 344,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,769,000. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 216,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after buying an additional 73,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 204,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

FTLS opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.50. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.90 and a 1 year high of $69.94.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

