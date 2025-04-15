Critical Contrast: Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) vs. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH)

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) and Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and Phibro Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A -583.02% -258.92% Phibro Animal Health 1.75% 25.35% 6.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and Phibro Animal Health”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($4.15) -0.07 Phibro Animal Health $1.11 billion 0.66 $2.42 million $0.48 37.31

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Shuttle Pharmaceuticals. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phibro Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

4.6% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.04, indicating that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and Phibro Animal Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shuttle Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Phibro Animal Health 2 2 0 0 1.50

Phibro Animal Health has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.25%. Given Phibro Animal Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phibro Animal Health is more favorable than Shuttle Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats Shuttle Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers . The company is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs. It also offers animal health products, such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, nutritional specialty, and vaccines and vaccine adjuvants for animal’s health and performance, food safety, and animal welfare; and engages in development, manufacturing, and marketing of microbial and bioproducts for various applications serving animal health and nutrition, environmental, industrial, and agricultural customers. In addition, the company develops, manufactures, and markets conventionally licensed and autogenous vaccine products, as well as adjuvants for animal vaccine manufacturers. Further, it provides formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds to fortify the daily feed requirements of their livestock’s diets and maintain optimal balance of trace elements in animals. Additionally, the company offers specialty ingredients for personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. It sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle producers, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. Phibro Animal Health Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

