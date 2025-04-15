Cronos (CRO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.69 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0844 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $8.22 billion and $18.69 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00023313 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 97,543,210,869 coins and its circulating supply is 97,393,210,558 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

