CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Increased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,375,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,093,000 after buying an additional 408,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,586.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,055,000 after acquiring an additional 402,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,378,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,789,000 after purchasing an additional 368,931 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $378.66 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.49, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.99.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at $34,857,130.74. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.39, for a total value of $2,577,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 805,592 shares in the company, valued at $332,218,084.88. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,801 shares of company stock worth $45,553,642 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $429.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

