CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Increased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,375,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,093,000 after buying an additional 408,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,586.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,055,000 after acquiring an additional 402,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,378,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,789,000 after purchasing an additional 368,931 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Price Performance
CrowdStrike stock opened at $378.66 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.49, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.99.
CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $429.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.88.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
