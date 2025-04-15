Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Update

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 882.8% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRYBF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Cryptoblox Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc operates as a blockchain technology and infrastructure company in Canada. The company develops digital asset infrastructure and mining, mining products, and technology and structured blockchain products and services. The company was formerly known as Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp.

