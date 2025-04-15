Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Bank of America

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.63.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. 1,514,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.94. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 16,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $737,176.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,820,022.64. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $103,261.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,572.42. This trade represents a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 91.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

