Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 859,400 shares, an increase of 263.5% from the March 15th total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,594.0 days.
Dai-ichi Life Price Performance
DCNSF opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Dai-ichi Life has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73.
About Dai-ichi Life
