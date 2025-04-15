Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 859,400 shares, an increase of 263.5% from the March 15th total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,594.0 days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

DCNSF opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Dai-ichi Life has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

