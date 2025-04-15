Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $278.24 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $2,130,740,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 24,958.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,172,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4,248.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,347,000 after buying an additional 1,601,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Danaher by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,460,215,000 after buying an additional 1,566,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $193.02 on Tuesday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

