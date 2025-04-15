Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Stock Price Up 18.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) rose 18.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 141,514 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 139,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Defense Metals Trading Up 18.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

