Delaney Dennis R Has $1.32 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Delaney Dennis R trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,402,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $146.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.33 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $201.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

