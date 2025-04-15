Delaney Dennis R Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Delaney Dennis R boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 3.3% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7,274.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after acquiring an additional 57,106 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $3,900,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,949,000 after buying an additional 25,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

HD opened at $356.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $374.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

