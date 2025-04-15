Delaney Dennis R Sells 160 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Delaney Dennis R lowered its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up 2.2% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raelipskie Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nestlé by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nestlé Stock Performance
Shares of NSRGY opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average is $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $80.11 and a 12-month high of $110.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Nestlé Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
