Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.50% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $14,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHIL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.00 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,214. The trade was a 5.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,422 shares of company stock worth $205,593 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

DHIL opened at $131.79 on Tuesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.89 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.12 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 20.00%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

