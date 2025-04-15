Digico Infrastructure REIT (ASX:DGT) Insider Stephanie Lai Purchases 82,000 Shares of Stock

Digico Infrastructure REIT (ASX:DGT – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Lai acquired 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.48 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$203,688.00 ($128,916.46).
Digico Infrastructure REIT Stock Performance
About Digico Infrastructure REIT
Owning and managing a portfolio of digital infrastructure assets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Digico Infrastructure REIT
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Digico Infrastructure REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digico Infrastructure REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.