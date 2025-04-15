DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.18.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th.
In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $144,615.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,139,034.48. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in DigitalOcean by 135,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in DigitalOcean by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
