Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Dime Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of DCOM opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,031.25. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,572.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,572.89. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,729 shares of company stock valued at $48,021 over the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

