Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,118 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,088,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13,350.8% during the fourth quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 985,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after acquiring an additional 978,212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,877,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,265,000 after acquiring an additional 911,610 shares during the period. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,097,000. Finally, Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,032,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

