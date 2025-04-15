Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 213.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,348 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.41% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,528,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sims Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000.
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance
NYSEARCA TNA opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 3.52. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74.
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.
