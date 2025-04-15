DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,580. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.38. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DMC Global will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 115.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DMC Global by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

