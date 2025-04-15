Dodge & Cox Buys 5,264,045 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 106.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,264,045 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up approximately 1.5% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned about 8.47% of Humana worth $2,587,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Humana by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $284.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.43 and its 200 day moving average is $270.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $406.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Humana from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.60.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

