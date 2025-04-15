Dodge & Cox Cuts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dodge & Cox cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,745,905 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 76,270 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 3.60% of HP worth $1,101,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of HP by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,837,252 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $92,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,653 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of HP by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,957 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 244,612 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.