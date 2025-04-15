Dodge & Cox Has $346.89 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,558,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 725,902 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 1.72% of Teck Resources worth $346,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $40,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Desjardins started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 0.81. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.0879 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

