Dodge & Cox Has $835.22 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Dodge & Cox lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,571,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,275 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 7.07% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $835,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $66.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.39.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

