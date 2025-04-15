Dodge & Cox Sells 7,845 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,423,586 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,132,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.74.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $132.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average is $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

