Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1058 per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 15.0% increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Dollarama Stock Up 3.5 %

DOL stock opened at C$167.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$111.10 and a 1-year high of C$174.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$149.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$144.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$149.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$146.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$164.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.00, for a total transaction of C$4,480,000.00. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

