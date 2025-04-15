Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,537 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of Donaldson worth $15,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,509,000 after acquiring an additional 33,139 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,994,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,014,000 after purchasing an additional 231,424 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 2.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,981,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,380,000 after purchasing an additional 73,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,804,000 after buying an additional 71,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,878,000 after buying an additional 299,302 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,972,770.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,279.48. The trade was a 50.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,656.92. The trade was a 48.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,700 shares of company stock worth $5,164,799 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

