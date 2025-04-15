Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and traded as low as $26.61. Dongfeng Motor Group shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 130 shares.

Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

