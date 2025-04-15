Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stake Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.56% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $64,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,537.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 584.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Monday.

DFIN opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $71.01.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.20 million.

In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. This trade represents a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at $25,831,676.74. This trade represents a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

