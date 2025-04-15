Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.80 Per Share

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 100.0% increase from Dowlais Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Dowlais Group Stock Performance

LON DWL opened at GBX 54.95 ($0.72) on Tuesday. Dowlais Group has a 52-week low of GBX 46.98 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 84.70 ($1.12). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.53. The company has a market capitalization of £743.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45.

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 11.40 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dowlais Group had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dowlais Group will post 13.5660848 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Dowlais Group

In other Dowlais Group news, insider Liam Butterworth bought 86,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £57,976.44 ($76,445.73). 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

