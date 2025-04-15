Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) is Emergence GP Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Emergence GP Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,750 shares during the period. Doximity makes up 11.4% of Emergence GP Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Emergence GP Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Doximity worth $31,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 102,046 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Piper Sandler raised Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.72.

Doximity Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.65. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,463.20. This trade represents a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

