Drift Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.33 Million (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. Drift has a market cap of $143.14 million and approximately $17.33 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drift token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Drift has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85,715.20 or 1.00718456 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,567.01 or 1.00544328 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Drift

Drift’s launch date was November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,593,876 tokens. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol. Drift’s official website is www.drift.trade.

Drift Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 295,593,876.910128 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.49210525 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $16,315,080.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drift using one of the exchanges listed above.

