Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 13.82 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 88.71%.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON DIG opened at GBX 282.02 ($3.72) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 281.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 277.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 254 ($3.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 298 ($3.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £378.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust alerts:

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.60%.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

Targeting growth of income and capital from a portfolio invested mainly in companies listed or quoted in the United Kingdom that meet the Company’s Sustainable and Responsible investing criteria

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.