Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 9,500 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $663,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,450.86. The trade was a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,576,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,913. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $95.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,057,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,355,000 after buying an additional 1,043,484 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,800,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,344,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $3,702,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,845,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

