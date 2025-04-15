Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Eiffage Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EFGSY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Eiffage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.